FC Barcelona: the meeting between Joan Laporta and the Haaland clan rather “positive”

Not very efficient with Norway during the international break, Erling Haaland will find Borussia Dortmund. But in the meantime, the 20-year-old striker is at the heart of the news in Spain. The reason ? His agent Mino Raiola and his father Alf-Inge Haaland came to Barcelona to talk with Joan Laporta, the president of Barça, before heading to Madrid to discuss with Florentino Pérez, the boss of Real Madrid. And on the Catalan media side, the latest news is pretty good.

According to Sport, the meeting between the three men went well, all “in a good atmosphere” as the Spanish daily writes. The Haaland clan will study the offers and Joan Laporta seems to understand that. But at the same time, the Blaugrana boss is said to have told his guests that his club have the means to bring Haaland to Barcelona, ​​and the offer has ‘enough weight’. Does it bode well for the future?