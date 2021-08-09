FC Barcelona: the new captains are known

After the departure of Lionel Messi, there is a new hierarchy of captains at FC Barcelona. The club published this Monday afternoon a photo with the new holder of the armband, Sergio Busquets, accompanied by his three vice-captains: in order, Gerard Piqué, Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba. The defensive midfielder has already spoken for the first time at Estadi Johan Cruyff during the first team presentation just before

“I am proud to be captain of the best club in the world. I had good examples with Carles Puyol, Xavi Hernandez, Andrés Iniesta. I have a thought for Leo. Thank you for everything you have brought to Barça. We will miss you very much and we wish you the best ”, he said before the victory against Juventus (3-0).