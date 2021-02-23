FC Barcelona: the return of Philippe Coutinho delayed

This is more bad news for Barça. At the heart of a negative spiral for several matches, Ronald Koeman’s men should still not be able to count on Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian operated on in early January still has a swollen knee when he should have already started his rehabilitation.

Two weeks ago, the ex-Liverpool hinted that things were not going the way he wanted. While he was only to be absent for three months for a return in early April, Mundo Deportivo says Coutinho is expected to be a few weeks late. We are now talking about a return in late April or even early May. Blame it on a knee that has still not fully healed since the operation. Ronald Koeman will therefore have to do without his player for some time.