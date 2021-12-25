FC Barcelona Transfer market: the Premier League reaches out to Philippe Coutinho

Unwanted at FC Barcelona, ​​Philippe Coutinho remains very followed by the leaders of the Premier League. However, the Blaugrana leadership requires certain conditions to make him leave.

The ordeal Philippe Coutinho continues for FC Barcelona. While he was a priority target when he arrived at the Blaugrana club in 2018, the 29-year-old midfielder quickly became an undesirable and is not part of the plans of Xavi, the club’s last manager. And according to the latest information from Sport, the ex-Liverpool midfielder, acquired for an amount of 120 million euros, could join the enemy.

Indeed, Everton are said to be the last club to show interest in the Brazilian and could offer a loan by paying half of his salary until the end of the season. But FC Barcelona rather preferred a final sale, even if its 14 million euros net discourages many clubs. Indeed, in the event of the sale of Philippe Coutinho, the Catalan management could achieve a big blow on the transfer market next summer, namely Matthijs De Ligt (22), a priority to strengthen the defensive sector.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle follow Coutinho

Since the arrival of Xavi, Philippe Coutinho has only been aligned once, during the defeat against Betis Sevilla, at Camp Nou (0-1). During the last two meetings, he did not even come into play. Eager to quickly regain playing time, the native of Rio de Janeiro would like to return to the Premier League, the Championship where he revealed himself to the general public, in the goal of consolidating its place in the Brazilian selection for the next 2022 World Cup, in Qatar.

His agents are therefore working to find him a new base in England. While Everton is still negotiating with Barca to try to get him to come, Newcastle have also shown interest, but the 29-year-old would not appreciate the Magpies’ draft. Besides Arsenal, Tottenham are now said to be on their way to enlist him, while Liverpool are ultimately unwilling to bring him back to revive him. In Barcelona, ​​we hope that the situation can change in the coming days …