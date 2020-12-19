FC Barcelona – Valencia: the official line-ups

For the reception of Valencia, Ronald Koeman decides to renew a team close to the one which won against Levante last Sunday (1-0). Without Gerard Piqué and Sergi Roberto for a while yet, the Dutchman again aligns youngsters Ronald Araújo and Sergiño Dest. Óscar Mingueza is also making a place in central hinge.

Pedri will have a new chance to show himself in the midfield, while Messi continues in a point supported by Antoine Griezmann and Martin Braithwaite. Opposite, Javi Gracia made in the classic with a flat 4-4-2. Yunus Musah and Denis Cheryshev will try to slip behind the back of the Blaugrana side, while Maxi Gómez is associated with Gonçalo Guedes in front.

Team lineup:

Barcelona: Ter Stegen – Dest, Araújo, Mingueza, Alba – Busquets, Pedri – Griezmann, Coutinho, Braithwaite – Messi.

Valencia: Doménech – Wass, Paulista, Diakhaby, Gayà – Musah, Racic, Soler, Cheryshev – Gómez, Guedes.