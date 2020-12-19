FC Barcelona – Valencia: the official line-ups

For the reception of Valencia, Ronald Koeman decides to renew a team close to the one which won against Levante last Sunday (1-0). Without Gerard Piqué and Sergi Roberto for a while yet, the Dutchman again aligns youngsters Ronald Araújo and Sergiño Dest. Óscar Mingueza is also making a place in central hinge.
Pedri will have a new chance to show himself in the midfield, while Messi continues in a point supported by Antoine Griezmann and Martin Braithwaite. Opposite, Javi Gracia made in the classic with a flat 4-4-2. Yunus Musah and Denis Cheryshev will try to slip behind the back of the Blaugrana side, while Maxi Gómez is associated with Gonçalo Guedes in front.
Team lineup:
Barcelona: Ter Stegen – Dest, Araújo, Mingueza, Alba – Busquets, Pedri – Griezmann, Coutinho, Braithwaite – Messi.
👥 XI ⚽ # BarçaValencia pic.twitter.com/4EPgyAhL29
– FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona_fra) December 19, 2020
Valencia: Doménech – Wass, Paulista, Diakhaby, Gayà – Musah, Racic, Soler, Cheryshev – Gómez, Guedes.
STARTING XI for # BarçaValencia 🔥🔥Ready to put up a FIGHT! 👊 pic.twitter.com/qYXR8ZEryr
– Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) December 19, 2020