FC Barcelona want to get rid of two heavyweights

With the approach of the winter transfer window, and to be able to recruit Ferran Torres, Barça has appointed its undesirables. Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti will certainly be the two players pushed quickly towards the exit.

A real nightmare. On Wednesday evening, on the lawn of Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona said goodbye to the Champions League because of a new 3-0 defeat and the victory, at the same time, of Benfica Lisbon against Dynamo Kiev. Suddenly, Barça will play the Europa League in 2022. To get back up as quickly as possible, President Joan Laporta and several club leaders had an emergency meeting Thursday with coach Xavi Hernandez. Several subjects were raised, including the transfer window.

Despite more than limited finances, the boss Blaugrana promised his technician that he would do everything to bring new blood to Catalonia. We think in particular of Manchester City player Ferran Torres, who has been the priority of FCB in recent days. Yes, but now, to recruit, we will have to find money and make room. And this is where FC Barcelona is preparing for a little internal cleaning, since the club wants to get rid of several players, but two in particular.

Coutinho and Umtiti on pole for the start

As explained Mundo Deportivo this Saturday, Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti are the first on the unwanted list. Under contract until 2023, the Brazilian winger has had playing time this season (15 appearances in all competitions) but is not at all an indisputable holder. The French defender, whose lease also runs until 2023, is the only player not to have played a single second with Barça in 2021/22. But the real problem for both remains a salary that is far too heavy for the club’s finances, especially if they are not important.

This is why Coutinho and Umtiti, already pushed towards the exit this summer, find themselves on an ejection seat while the winter transfer window will officially open its doors on January 1, 2022. But they are not the only ones. MD also mentions the names of Luuk de Jong, Sergino Dest and Óscar Mingueza for the players who are candidates at the start. The objective is therefore clear on the Camp Nou side: to reduce the payroll as much as possible in the coming weeks to welcome new recruits. It remains to be seen whether the unwanted people want to pack their bags.