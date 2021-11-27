FC Barcelona want to quickly complete the arrival of Ferran Torres

To bring new blood to his attack, Barça has set their sights on Ferran Torres. The Catalan club will do everything to finalize its arrival next week.

With a well-filled infirmary for several days, FC Barcelona has been on a mission for a few months. Indeed, following the long absence of Sergio Agüero, and the small physical glitches of Martin Braithwaite, Ansu Fati and Pedri, the Blaugranas must absolutely strengthen on the offensive plan during the next winter transfer window. Raheem Sterling, Dani Olmo, Arthur Cabral, Edinson Cavani, Timo Werner … Several names have been mentioned in the European press but it is ultimately another player who should land in Catalonia.

This Friday, local media like Mundo Deportivo explained that Barça had activated the track leading to Ferran Torres, the Manchester City winger under contract until June 2025. There was even talk of an agreement between the Spanish international (22 caps, 12 goals) and the Barcelona team for an arrival this winter. And the planets are slowly starting to line up in this folder. According to our information, the 21-year-old does indeed agree to join Barça in a few weeks and discussions will continue.

A transfer payment over five years

Barça’s objective is quite simply to seal this agreement next week to settle the case of the new striker as soon as possible. To convince Manchester City to let go of the Spanish nugget, the FCB will, according to our information, offer a transfer exceeding 50 million euros paid over five years (Valencia CF would then receive a percentage). Because Catalan finances are not at the top lately. Concerning Ferran Torres, with whom negotiations are simpler because he has the same agent as Pedri, the idea is clear.

The Blaugranas want to install him at the heart of their attack, he who has already played at the forefront with the Cityzens (7 appearances in 2021/22) and his selection this season. Xavi Hernandez will then give him the keys to the game and the main concerned will come to be the holder. In a few hours, President Joan Laporta and his leaders have therefore found the right element to come and strengthen their offensive sector. And if all goes well, Barça will no longer need to fuss in all directions from next week.