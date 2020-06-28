Home Sports News football FC Barcelona want to repatriate Pep Guardiola, Inter want to hit hard...
Sports Newsfootball

FC Barcelona want to repatriate Pep Guardiola, Inter want to hit hard on the transfer window

By kenyan

Barça wants a return of Pep Guardiola, Italy ignites for the Transfer markets of Juve and Inter and Manchester United is preparing a major cleaning in its workforce, here is your press review of June 28, 2020.

Barça wants Guardiola to return

In England, it’s a real bomb that the Daily Express, this Sunday morning. Indeed, the English daily reports that FC Barcelona wants to bring back Pep Guardiola! And the Catalan club is hopeful of bringing back the one who won everything with the Blaugranas between 2008 and 2012. Indeed, while Manchester City is in the grip of UEFA sanctions concerning the rules of Financial Fair Play, if his sanctions are confirmed, Barça believes he has a good chance of convincing Guardiola to come back to coach Lionel Messi and his teammates. According to the media, Guardiola would be willing to return to Catalonia. Case to follow …

A big laundry is brewing at Manchester United

We stay in Manchester, with a Transfer market info concerning the other club in the city. According to Daily Star, Manchester United does not drop Jadon Sancho. The Red Devils have made the Borussia Dortmund player the priority target for this summer transfer window. Except that the English winger is expensive and his club demands at least 120 M € to drop his nugget. Olé Gunnar Solsjkaer would be ready to part with five players to finance the transfer. Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Andreas Pereira are announced at the start.

Inter and Juve are the first to draw

In Italy, the transfer window starts to ignite. In one of the Gazzetta dello Sport, it is the recruitment of Inter which is in the spotlight. Indeed, the Nerrazuri will hit hard on the transfer market by offering Archraf Hakimi for 40 M € from Real Madrid, which convinced during its two seasons of loan to Borussia Dortmund. While the Moroccan international will commit in the coming days, the Milan club can move up a gear in the case of Sandro Tonali, the player from Brescia! For its part, the Daily Sportivo believes that Hakimi and Arthur, “it’s already the future»Of Serie A. For the newspaper, it is Juve and Inter who draw the first on this transfer window. Indeed, because the other hot file which agitates Italy is the exchange which will take place between FC Barcelona and Juventus for Miralem Pjanic and Arthur Melo. The two players are expected in Turin today to undergo their medical examination.

