FC Barcelona: what Bartomeu will offer to Lionel Messi’s father

FC Barcelona is preparing for battle. Jorge Messi, father of Lionel, is expected Wednesday in the Catalan city for a summit meeting with President Bartomeu. Both sides will stick to their current position but Bartomeu does not budge, he wants to extend the Argentine at all costs.

This is the meeting that all the Spanish press are waiting for. On Wednesday, Lionel Messi’s father Jorge will be in Barcelona to meet with President Josep Maria Bartomeu and make his position clear. Which is: his son is free since he considers that his clause to leave for free has been postponed to the actual end of the season, at the end of August. And his son does want a change of scenery.

As explained Mundo Deportivo, the pro-Barça newspaper reputed to be very close to the Blaugrana management, Bartomeu will remain frozen on his positions, reassured by the expertise of legal advisers. The clause allowing Messi to leave freely expired on June 10 and cannot be postponed in this way. From then on, Messi is well linked until 2021 to his club of always and must pay the release clause of 700 M € to leave.

Bartomeu does not let go of the idea of ​​a contract extension

The goal of the meeting remains despite everything to bring together two completely opposed positions. On the Messi side, we want to be conciliatory. The father is ready to discuss a formula for negotiating a departure. Understand: pay a transfer fee. Barça side, we are far from considering such a solution. Bartomeu will indeed again offer a contract extension, valid throughout the coming months.

Determined not to be the president who lost Lionel Messi, Josep Maria Bartomeu is therefore not going to facilitate things with Jorge Messi and the situation could become even more tense in the days to come. Recall that the 33-year-old Argentinian did not go to the PCR tests on Sunday or to the first training session led by Ronald Koeman on Monday, since he no longer considers himself a FC Barcelona player.