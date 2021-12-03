FC Barcelona: Xavi adds a layer for Ousmane Dembélé

The FC Barcelona coach goes in the direction of its president on the case of Ousmane Dembélé (24 years old). The 2018 world champion, whose contract in Catalonia will expire next June and who will therefore be free to discuss with the club of his choice from January 1, is negotiating hard with his management but the two parties are struggling to find a field of ‘agreement. If the last echoes are not really good as for a positive outcome of the discussions, Xavi Hernandez wished to recall that he hoped to see the French international extend his lease at Barça. “What I know is that it’s not just the economic question”, first released Xavi, this Friday at a press conference, before continuing.

“We made our position very clear to him. He is a very important player with great talent. I’ve said it before, he can be the best player in the world at his post. It depends on him. We consider him to be a key figure in this project. If it’s for the sports project, he’s happy. We are going to be positive. It is not just an economic question. He wanted to feel loved and he is going to be. “ And the Spanish technician to reassure. “Leave him in the stands?” That wouldn’t be the goal, if he has a contract I think he should play. You have to be positive. But on the other hand, I am very clear on this, if he has a contract, he must play, also for the image of the club. I do not value this option, I am not considering it. “ Ousmane Dembélé, who is doing well, is happy and 100% according to his coach, should start this Saturday (4.15 p.m.) for the reception of Betis (16th day of Liga).

