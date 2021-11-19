FC Barcelona: Xavi announces the color before his debut in the Derby

Child of the club, Xavi Hernandez will make his debut on the FC Barcelona bench this Saturday, on the occasion of the Barcelona Derbi which promises to be boiling hot.

Friday, November 19, 2021 will be remembered as the day Xavi first appeared in front of the press on the eve of a FC Barcelona match. As a coach. Chance, it is on the occasion of a Barcelona derby against the great rival of Espanyol that the former prodigy midfielder will start on the Blaugrana bench tomorrow night (9 p.m.). A hell of a pressure. And yet, the person concerned reassured everyone at a press conference. “I am very calm and positive. I am very excited to be home. I’m less nervous than when I was a footballer, now I have to convey the idea. I am calm and confident. It’s a very pleasant feeling ”.

Appointed on November 6, Xavi will have to throw himself into the tumultuous waters of La Liga, while he has only had his players available for a few days. Blame it on a new international truce. Despite a more than truncated preparation, the technician relies on the knowledge of his workforce, familiar with Barça DNA. “We tried, together with the players who stayed during the break, to implement our idea and analyze Espanyol. We haven’t had a lot of days to work together, but many players already know our idea ”, he explained, before discussing in more detail what he expects.

Make Camp Nou a fortress

“We have to make sacrifices and the talent will pour out. We must move forward together as a team. We must be a fortress at home. Obviously what we want is to play well, to have the ball, to have chances, to press high and we think it’s easier to get a result that way. We are in a hurry in the standings and we cannot afford to make a mistake. We are restarting a project with all the enthusiasm in the world. We will try to show our idea of ​​how we play to win ”, he then listed.

To make the efforts on the ground, to run, to press and to find a defensive base at home (2 defeats, including the Clasico, and 2 draws at Camp Nou this season), but also to play with the ball, to find the superb of Barça Guardiola era- Iniesta-Xavi, these are the priorities of the newly appointed, who hopes to delay the first defeat of his family as much as possible. “We hope not to lose too soon. If a defeat does occur, we hope it will occur as late as possible. Here at Barça, we cannot afford it “. As late as possible. Not tomorrow, then. Especially not facing the bulky neighbor.

“A surprise or two” in the first eleven of Xavi

An Espanyol team which has not beaten Barça in the league since February 21, 2009. Xavi must remember it, he started that day. A match with a special flavor, which he knows well. “It’s a derby. We’ve been playing derbies our whole life and it’s a special game. I was the player with the most derbies and I scored goals. It’s an additional motivation for me and the players. Tomorrow we will have to do everything. Every time you win a derby, you always come out stronger ”. His first eleven as a coach, Xavi did not say anything about it. But the technician will have to do without several frames. Not a problem.

“There are a lot of details to work out, but we’re very excited to get off to a good start. I like what I saw in training and I think we have the talent. Tomorrow we will also need the supporters. This positivity within the club must translate into results from tomorrow. We practiced after the press conference and I haven’t decided on the eleven yet. I have a good feeling with the young people. We don’t have Ansu, Dembélé, Martin (Braithwaite) or Kun, but the young people are ready. There might be a surprise or two ”. Xavi maintains the suspense. In a few hours, a new stage in his Barça career will begin. For better and for worse.