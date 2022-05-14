FC Barcelona: Xavi gives news of Ronald Araujo

Present this Saturday at a press conference before moving to the lawn of Getafe during the 37th day of La Liga, Xavi took the opportunity to give reassuring news from Ronald Araujo, evacuated by ambulance during the victory against Celta de Vigo then that he had collapsed after a head-to-head clash with team-mate Gavi.

“He wants to play. At no time was he unconscious and does not want to play. I’m excited about the commitment he has. The feelings are very good. He was not unconscious and in this sense, it is important for him to be present tomorrow.thus affirmed the Barcelona technician in front of the journalists.