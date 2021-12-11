FC Barcelona: Xavi points to a psychological problem

On the eve of the trip to Osasuna’s lawn, Xavi, the new FC Barcelona coach, was present this Saturday at a pre-match press conference. The opportunity for the former Spanish international midfielder to return to the difficulties encountered by the Blaugranas since the start of the season. Only eighth in Liga, Barça, now eliminated from the Champions League, has a disappointing record of 6 wins, 5 draws and 4 defeats. For the Barcelona technician, it is above all a psychological problem that can only be resolved by a series of victories. Complex equation, you will understand.

“I feel like the players need to cheer themselves up. They are discouraged. It’s more of a psychological problem than a football problem. I think there is potential in the group, there is potential to do more things, that’s clear. But they also have to believe it and that’s my job. We watch a lot of videos so that you can finally see that they have improved in many areas. We encourage them to do things, to be daring, to be brave and, ultimately, that is what Barca are. I think I’ve said it several times, it’s not worth six or seven out of 10, you have to aspire to be excellent. If you remain remarkable, that can also be valid, but, here, it is always necessary to go towards the excellent ”.