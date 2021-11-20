FC Barcelona: Xavi’s words after his successful debut against Espanyol

For his first on the Barça bench, the former midfielder started with a narrow success (1-0) against Espanyol. Facing the press, the former coach of Al Sadd measured all the work that remained to be done to make his team more serene.

A satisfactory first after a perfectible but successful service. This is how one could summarize the first steps of Xavi Hernandez as coach of FC Barcelona after the short success of the Blaugranas against the Catalan rival, Espanyol Barcelona (1-0), within the framework of the 14th day of Liga. The former iconic Barça midfielder was in any case extremely expected for his first outing in his new suit on the Camp Nou side.

If the Culés lacked precision in the last gesture, they ensured the essential by finding the way to victory, them who remained on 4 games without the slightest success in the Spanish championship. Above all, Xavi’s players were able to keep Marc-André ter Stegen’s cage untouched, for the first time since September 26 (3-0, against Levante).

Xavi knows there is still a long way to go

FCB supporters who have witnessed the success of theirs in this Barcelona Derbi have seen several positive signals, enough to soothe their current pain and hint at good things for the rest of the Xavi era. Present at a press conference at the end of the meeting, the main protagonist measures how far he has yet to go to put the Blaugranas back on track.

“Espanyol made it very difficult for us in the last 15 minutes. It was a very good game for the team, but obviously we have to improve a lot. We have to improve, be patient, play in the opposing camp, offer long play too … We have sometimes lacked vigilance, but this comes more from the quality of the opponent than a deficiency on our part. Problems on the physical level? No, I don’t think so, I think the problem is first and foremost football. In modern football it’s hard to generate chances. We need to be more efficient in preparing for actions, ” thus deciphered the Catalan technician. Next deadline for FC Barcelona version Xavi, the reception of Benfica on Tuesday at Camp Nou in the Champions League …

