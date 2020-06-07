Home Sports News football FC Bayern: Daily talks with Dest
FC Bayern: Daily talks with Dest

By kenyan

FC Bayern continues to work diligently on the commitment of Sergio Dest. Personal conversations are intended to convince the highly talented legal defender.

The personalities of Sergio Dest remain high on the agenda at Bayern Munich. After Ft-Information takes place daily between the managers of the German record champion and the 19-year-old legal defender of Ajax Amsterdam.

In addition, the Bayern stars surround the youngster and want to make a change to Säbener Straße palatable. And this seems to be fruitful, because as our editorial team learned from the player’s environment, he prefers a move to Munich to an engagement with FC Barcelona, who are also interested.

Waiting because of Corona

The last word, meanwhile, has not yet been spoken. Due to the Corona crisis, it is not yet clear for what amount the willing Dest will end up going over the counter. EUR 20 to 30 million is currently in the pipeline.

And a new candidate could push up the price once again. After Ft-Infos Thomas Tuchel has sought contact with Dest’s entourage. The coach of Paris St. Germain is also interested in the American.

However, Tuchel’s favourite foe Leonardo has not really been inaugurated so far. The PSG head of sport, who is supposed to clarify the personal details of the Sheikh Club, has not yet knocked. But that may soon change, despite the difficult relationship between the two Paris cocks.

