FC Bayern: Kouassi in the medicine check

The switch from Tanguy Kouassi to FC Bayern is on the home straight. The defender has just completed the medical check in a Munich hospital.

Tanguy Kouassi is about to sign the contract with FC Bayern. As the ‘Bild’ reports, the 18-year-old central defender has successfully completed his medical check-up.

Kouassi is expected to sign a five-year contract in Munich. A transfer is not due, because the contract with Paris St. Germain ends this Tuesday.

FT was the first to report exclusively on the Bayern offer for Kouassi. The French talent is scheduled directly for the professionals at the record champions. Even under Thomas Tuchel, the robust and playful right foot came to regular use.