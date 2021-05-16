FC Metz: Farid Boulaya on the start

Farid Boulaya (28) and FC Metz, a story coming to an end? Based on information from The team, the Algerian international (3 capes, 1 goal) has, after several weeks of reflection, refused to extend his contract, which runs until June 2022 with the Garnets. The sports daily specifies that the Metz attacking midfielder wishes to join a team playing a European Cup.

As we revealed to you, OM looked into the case of Farid Boulaya, whose price should be around € 4 million. The team adds that the man with 5 goals and 8 offerings in 32 Ligue 1 appearances this season with FC Metz has several contacts in France (RC Lens is also in the running) while a foreign team could quickly move his pawns for Fennec.