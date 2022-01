In search of a left side, FC Metz has set its sights on Fali Candé, the defender from Guinea Bissau. The 23-year-old trained at Benfica before joining Portimonense four seasons ago.

Over the last two seasons, the left-hander has played 37 Liga NOS matches and scored 3 goals. According to our information, the player could be loaned with a compulsory purchase option (between 2 and 2.5 M€) in Moselle. Discussions are ongoing.