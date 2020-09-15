Home Sports football FC Nantes: a Norwegian striker pleases Christian Gourcuff
Sportsfootball

FC Nantes: a Norwegian striker pleases Christian Gourcuff

By kenyan

3 goals in the first 3 games, the results are rather encouraging for the attack of FC Nantes which seeks despite everything to strengthen. The names of youngster Mengão Lincoln and Antonio Colak have been brought up and the Canaries are reportedly on a new track now, leading to a Norwegian striker.

According to information from 20 minutes, the profile of Fredrik Gulbrandsen would appeal to Christian Gourcuff, the Nantes coach, and to the management. The 28-year-old currently plays for Basaksehir, with the Turkish champion, with whom he has only been able to participate in 20 matches in the Süper Lig. The Norwegian had his best statistical seasons with Salzburg, scoring 13 and then 12 goals between 2017 and 2019.

