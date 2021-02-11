FC Nantes: end clap for Patrick Collot?

During his enthronement in front of the media, the new FC Nantes coach Antoine Kombouaré affirmed that he arrived at La Jonelière with a new technical staff. “I’m coming with Yves Bertucci, Michel Dufour, the physical trainer, and Willy Grondin, who will remain the goalkeeper coach. I’m working to take someone else with me, “ even let go of the former PSG coach at a press conference.

A decision which therefore seals the fate of Patrick Collot. Assistant coach of the Canaries since September 2018 and propelled interim coach this season, the technician is preparing to leave the FCN reveals The voice of the North. Information that has not yet been confirmed by the Nantes club.