Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

FC Nantes: Ludovic Blas tracked by foreign clubs

Date:

Author of a double Friday evening, during the 8th final of the Coupe de France against Brest (2-0), Ludovic Blas would have been courted this winter by foreign clubs. According to The Teamthe Nantes attacking midfielder would have been on the shelves of Bundesliga and Premier League clubs during this winter transfer window.

The 24-year-old Frenchman, whose contract in Nantes ends in June 2024, will therefore certainly be one of the very followed players next June, he who has become a central element of Antoine Kombouaré’s team. Blas has scored ten goals in 23 games this season with FC Nantes.

Previous articleA Raila project is too expensive for Kenya

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

FC Nantes: Ludovic Blas tracked by foreign clubs

kenyan -
Author of a double Friday evening, during the...

A Raila project is too expensive for Kenya

kenyan -
The 'Kenya Kwanza' brigade has continued with its...

OM: Jordan Amavi releases his truths about his departure

kenyan -
Loaned with option to buy until the end of...

4 tips to master Clash of Clans

kenyan -
Clash of Clans is a classic strategy and...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

FC Nantes: Ludovic Blas tracked by foreign clubs

football 0
Author of a double Friday evening, during the...

A Raila project is too expensive for Kenya

News 0
The 'Kenya Kwanza' brigade has continued with its...

OM: Jordan Amavi releases his truths about his departure

football 0
Loaned with option to buy until the end of...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.