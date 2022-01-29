FC Nantes: Ludovic Blas tracked by foreign clubs

Author of a double Friday evening, during the 8th final of the Coupe de France against Brest (2-0), Ludovic Blas would have been courted this winter by foreign clubs. According to The Teamthe Nantes attacking midfielder would have been on the shelves of Bundesliga and Premier League clubs during this winter transfer window.

The 24-year-old Frenchman, whose contract in Nantes ends in June 2024, will therefore certainly be one of the very followed players next June, he who has become a central element of Antoine Kombouaré’s team. Blas has scored ten goals in 23 games this season with FC Nantes.