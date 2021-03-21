FC Nantes: the bitterness of Antoine Kombouaré

In the fight for maintenance, FC Nantes wanted to follow up against FC Lorient after their brilliant victory against PSG last Sunday at the Parc des Princes (2-1). Unfortunately for the Canaries, they had to be content with a draw against the Merlus (1-1). A bad operation against a direct competitor in maintenance. Questioned at the end of the meeting, Antoine Kombouaré could not hide his disappointment.

“I’m disappointed, frustrated, but the last time we lost against Reims, we took a point. At the end of the match, we were in the hard, and there was this free kick, this goal from elsewhere […]. The idea at half-time was to work to be more solid and to score that second goal that we haven’t managed to score since I arrived. We are not strong enough to hold a result. It’s been 11 matches that we haven’t won at home. Yes, there is a problem. We’re working to rectify that. We feel a mental fragility. Above all, we do not manage to score this second goal which would protect us […]. Now, we play PSG and Lorient and we take four points, we advance. It’s better than we thought, even if we are very disappointed, “ thus deciphered the technician from Nantes at the end of the meeting.