FC Porto: Sérgio Conceição extends until 2024!

While he was announced with insistence in Italy in Naples then in Lazio, Sérgio Conceição surprised his world. The Portuguese technician does not intend to leave FC Porto anytime soon. He has indeed decided to extend his adventure for three years.

It’s official. As he neared the end of his contract, Sérgio Conceição extended for three seasons with Porto. He is now linked to the club until 2024. The former Nantes coach who lost the title to Sporting will try to recover his title next season.