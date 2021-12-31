HomeSportsfootballFC Porto's impressive record in calendar year 2021
FC Porto’s impressive record in calendar year 2021

By kenyan

Winner of Benfica this Thursday evening (3-1), FC Porto regained the lead in the Portuguese championship, tied on points with Sporting. A new victory which above all allows Sergio Conceição’s men to finish this calendar year 2021 unbeaten! A new record for the Dragons who also have 14 wins and two draws this season in Liga Portugal Bwin.

Thanks to this victory in the derby, Porto is the only team that has not lost during the calendar year among the six major European leagues. To find traces of a defeat, we must go back to October 30, 2020 and a 3-2 setback against Paços Ferreira. In the history of the Portuguese club, such a feat had only happened three times (1986, 1987 and 2011). Three golden years under the presidency of the current leader Jorge Pinto da Costa …

