HomeSportsfootballFeignies - PSG: the hot reaction of Mauricio Pochettino
Sportsfootball

Feignies – PSG: the hot reaction of Mauricio Pochettino

By kenyan

This Sunday, PSG won the last ticket for the round of 16 of the Coupe de France by going to beat Feignies-Aulnoye in Valenciennes (3-0), thanks in particular to a double from Kylian Mbappé. Present at the microphone ofEurosport after the final whistle, Mauricio Pochettino welcomed the performance of the young shoots of the club of the capital, also evoking the case of Sergio Ramos.

“We have good players at PSG, he has a lot of talent. Young people have the opportunity to play sometimes. They need to improve, but I am very happy with what I saw. It’s very important for Sergio Ramos, he had 6 difficult months, he needs to play. It was complicated for him. Tonight, playing 45 minutes is perfect to start building it ”, notably dropped the Argentinian technician.

  • Find the full draw for the round of 16

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke