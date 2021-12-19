Feignies – PSG: the hot reaction of Mauricio Pochettino

This Sunday, PSG won the last ticket for the round of 16 of the Coupe de France by going to beat Feignies-Aulnoye in Valenciennes (3-0), thanks in particular to a double from Kylian Mbappé. Present at the microphone ofEurosport after the final whistle, Mauricio Pochettino welcomed the performance of the young shoots of the club of the capital, also evoking the case of Sergio Ramos.

“We have good players at PSG, he has a lot of talent. Young people have the opportunity to play sometimes. They need to improve, but I am very happy with what I saw. It’s very important for Sergio Ramos, he had 6 difficult months, he needs to play. It was complicated for him. Tonight, playing 45 minutes is perfect to start building it ”, notably dropped the Argentinian technician.

