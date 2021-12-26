Fellaini’s Shandong Taishan crowned champion of China

After their victory against Hebei FC (2-0) this Sunday, thanks in particular to a goal from Marouane Fellaini, Shandong Taishan secured the title of Chinese champion for this season. The formation of the former midfielder of Everton or of Manchester United, who is also the captain, can no longer be joined at the top of the standings, three days before the end of the Chinese Super League.

Shandong Taishan, who had been waiting for this national title since 2010, can no longer be overtaken by his runner-up, the usual champion of recent years, Guangzhou. This is the 5th Chinese league title gleaned by the team coached by Hao Wei.