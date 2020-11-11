Fernando Gago ends his career

For the past six years, Fernando Gago had left Europe to return to play in the country and wear the colors of his training club, Boca Juniors. A choice of the heart after a European career to say the least complicated. By failing to really win at Real Madrid when he arrived in 2007, the former Argentina international midfielder was subsequently loaned to AS Roma before heading to Valencia to relaunch a career. struggle. Without success. Continuous failures that pushed the native of Ciudadela to return home, where it all began. Six seasons passed before he decided to join Velez Sarfield to end his career.

But a little more than a year later and again quickly weighed down by injuries, the former Casa Blanca gathered his entire team on Tuesday to tell them that he was putting an end to his football career. In shock, the Argentinian media inform us that the lack of enthusiasm of the player would be at the origin of such a decision. A choice that he wanted to justify on Instagram, saying it’s the right time for him to say stop to what made him happy and sad during all these years marked by many injuries. At the end of this announcement, the club of Velez Sarfield lu would have offered a role of accompaniment within the club.