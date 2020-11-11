Home Sports football Fernando Gago ends his career
Sportsfootball

Fernando Gago ends his career

By kenyan

For the past six years, Fernando Gago had left Europe to return to play in the country and wear the colors of his training club, Boca Juniors. A choice of the heart after a European career to say the least complicated. By failing to really win at Real Madrid when he arrived in 2007, the former Argentina international midfielder was subsequently loaned to AS Roma before heading to Valencia to relaunch a career. struggle. Without success. Continuous failures that pushed the native of Ciudadela to return home, where it all began. Six seasons passed before he decided to join Velez Sarfield to end his career.

But a little more than a year later and again quickly weighed down by injuries, the former Casa Blanca gathered his entire team on Tuesday to tell them that he was putting an end to his football career. In shock, the Argentinian media inform us that the lack of enthusiasm of the player would be at the origin of such a decision. A choice that he wanted to justify on Instagram, saying it’s the right time for him to say stop to what made him happy and sad during all these years marked by many injuries. At the end of this announcement, the club of Velez Sarfield lu would have offered a role of accompaniment within the club.

See this post on Instagram

The quiero contar que he tomado the decision of terminar mi carrera como futbolista profesional. Después of 15 years of profesión, elijo este camino con total tranquilidad y satisfacción. Cómo todos saben he vivido momentos fantásticos y he obtenido la carrera que ni en mis mejores sueños cuando era un chico hubiera imaginado. También tuve difíciles momentos, lesiones reiteradas that me afectaron durante estos últimos años, pero knew vez teach me y convirtieron in the persona que soy hoy. Ahora me encuentro sin problemas físicos, cumplí los objetivos that propuse me y por eso decido dar un paso al costado, sintiendo la felicidad de dejar el fútbol a mi manera, por decisión mía, en el momento indicado. Agradezco has todos los cuerpos técnicos, cuerpos medicos, utileros y directentes con los cuales compartí vivencias en diferentes instituciones. Agradezco a todos los hinchas, que hacen a este deporte único. Un especial agradecimiento has todos mis compañeros, that his lo más lindo que me deja el fútbol, ​​tuve la suerte de compartir y cruzarme con grandes jugadores pero mejores personas aún. Me hubiese gustado poder comunicarlo de otra manera, pero por la situación actual que estamos viviendo por la pandemia decided hacerlo por este medio. El fútbol es mi pasión y lo seguirá siendo siempre. Gracias por el apoyo y el cariño. Un abrazo para todos Fernando Gago

A publication shared by Fernando Gago (@ fergago5oficial) Nov 10, 2020 at 6:36 AM PST

Related news

Spain: Luis Enrique takes stock of Kepa Arrizabalaga’s situation

football kenyan -
Opposed to the Netherlands this Wednesday on the occasion of an attractive friendly match, Spain continues its reconstruction mission and will have to settle...
Read more

FC Barcelona demands money from Neymar!

football kenyan -
The Catalan club is claiming a nice amount from its former star, after making a mistake in paying its taxes for 2015. Here...
Read more

PL: players’ union is putting pressure to return to 5 changes

football kenyan -
In football Europe, the Premier League stood out in terms of workforce management: unlike other championships, the championship decided to revert to 3 changes,...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Man dies of heart attack after mixing Viagra and erection cream...

World kenyan -
Viagra Image: AFP A man "addicted to sex" died after suffering a heart attack, during an...
Read more

Burial canceled after body disappear in funeral home

News Connie Mukenyi -
A family in Othaya, Nyeri County had to cancel burial plans after they could not locate the body of their loved one in a...
Read more

DP Ruto’s first choice for Msambweni by-election withdraws, rejoins ODM

News Alfred Kiura -
Sharlet Miriam has withdrawn from the Msambweni by-election parliamentary race and rejoined Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party. The legislator while speaking to the...
Read more

Election prosecutor resigns after order to investigate US election

World kenyan -
Leading US Justice Department electoral crime prosecutor resigned after the attorney general authorized investigations into election irregularities Image:...
Read more

54 year old man murdered brutally in Murang’a, residents point at...

News Tracy Aime -
Police officers are probing the motive of the murder of 54 year old man in Murang'a county. Mr Samuel Mungai Gachihi, a resident of...
Read more

Missing man’s body found in county offices water tank

News Laiza Maketso -
The body of a missing man was on Tuesday found in a water tank the county children office in Machakos county. The office cleaner Stephen...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke