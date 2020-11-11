Fernando Gago ends his career

For the past six years, Fernando Gago had left Europe to return to play in the country and wear the colors of his training club, Boca Juniors. A choice of the heart after a European career to say the least complicated. By failing to really win at Real Madrid when he arrived in 2007, the former Argentina international midfielder was subsequently loaned to AS Roma before heading to Valencia to relaunch a career. struggle. Without success. Continuous failures that pushed the native of Ciudadela to return home, where it all began. Six seasons passed before he decided to join Velez Sarfield to end his career.
But a little more than a year later and again quickly weighed down by injuries, the former Casa Blanca gathered his entire team on Tuesday to tell them that he was putting an end to his football career. In shock, the Argentinian media inform us that the lack of enthusiasm of the player would be at the origin of such a decision. A choice that he wanted to justify on Instagram, saying it’s the right time for him to say stop to what made him happy and sad during all these years marked by many injuries. At the end of this announcement, the club of Velez Sarfield lu would have offered a role of accompaniment within the club.
The quiero contar que he tomado the decision of terminar mi carrera como futbolista profesional. Después of 15 years of profesión, elijo este camino con total tranquilidad y satisfacción. Cómo todos saben he vivido momentos fantásticos y he obtenido la carrera que ni en mis mejores sueños cuando era un chico hubiera imaginado. También tuve difíciles momentos, lesiones reiteradas that me afectaron durante estos últimos años, pero knew vez teach me y convirtieron in the persona que soy hoy. Ahora me encuentro sin problemas físicos, cumplí los objetivos that propuse me y por eso decido dar un paso al costado, sintiendo la felicidad de dejar el fútbol a mi manera, por decisión mía, en el momento indicado. Agradezco has todos los cuerpos técnicos, cuerpos medicos, utileros y directentes con los cuales compartí vivencias en diferentes instituciones. Agradezco a todos los hinchas, que hacen a este deporte único. Un especial agradecimiento has todos mis compañeros, that his lo más lindo que me deja el fútbol, tuve la suerte de compartir y cruzarme con grandes jugadores pero mejores personas aún. Me hubiese gustado poder comunicarlo de otra manera, pero por la situación actual que estamos viviendo por la pandemia decided hacerlo por este medio. El fútbol es mi pasión y lo seguirá siendo siempre. Gracias por el apoyo y el cariño. Un abrazo para todos Fernando Gago