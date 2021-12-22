Ferran Torres is about to sign for FC Barcelona!

Barça seems to be touching the goal in the Ferran Torres case. The Spanish club have reached an agreement with Manchester City for the transfer of the 21-year-old Spanish winger.

This is good news that will delight all Blaugrana supporters and a first recruit for Barça de Xavi during the next winter transfer window. Based on information from Sport, who seems categorical this Wednesday at the beginning of the afternoon, Ferran Torres (21) is preparing to sign in favor of FC Barcelona. Catalan media are even talking about a possible official announcement in the coming hours.

Negotiations have progressed briskly in recent hours, while yesterday, Mundo Deportivo informed of a file more complicated than expected, Manchester City not wishing to give a gift to their Spanish counterpart. The English club asked for 60 M €, when the current 7th in Liga only offered 45 M €, and seemed to have the greatest difficulty in offering better, difficult financial situation obliges …

A transfer of around 45 M €

But we must believe that the management, embodied by Joan Laporta, has found the arguments to finalize this file. “We are very clear on the players we want, but first we must respect financial fair play”, warned this morning the director of football of FC Barcelona, ​​Mateu Alemany. Currently injured in the foot, the player wanted to sign for the Culés and return to the country.

Sport does not have many details for the moment but indicates all the same that this transfer should be around 45 M €. Ferran Torres was recruited in Valencia in the summer of 2020 for € 28 million. Barça achieves a very nice shot there, he whose concerns have accumulated in recent months. Xavi should be very happy. The club’s new coach had made the winger his top recruiting priority. Here he is.