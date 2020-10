Former president of the LFP, from 2002 to 2016, will Frédéric Thiriez make his comeback in French football? It would not be impossible according to The team.

The media indicates that the lawyer would think about the idea of ​​running for the future presidential elections of the FFF. The latter would have surveyed players in French football with a view to creating a list. For his part, the current boss of the FFF, Noël Le Graët, still does not know whether or not he will seek a new mandate.