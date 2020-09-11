FIFA 21: the violent exit of Romelu Lukaku after discovering his rating

This Thursday, fans of the most famous FIFA football video game were able to see the player ratings. An event always eagerly awaited by fans of the game but also players who are always very fond of knowing the skills of their virtual double. If some were delighted to see that their rating had evolved favorably, this is not the case for everyone, starting with Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian star, who had a superb season with Inter Milan (34 goals and 6 assists in 51 games), has the same rating as in the previous edition of the video game, namely 85. What really annoyed the Belgian striker who did not hesitate to send a scathing tweet to EA Sports, the publisher of the game. “Let’s be honest, FIFA messes up with its ratings. Suddenly the players complain about the game and give them a little more publicity. I’m sick of this shit. I know what I’m doing.” That is what is said.