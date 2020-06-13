Home Sports News football Fifa: Sepp Blatter targeted by new criminal investigation in Switzerland
Sports Newsfootball

Fifa: Sepp Blatter targeted by new criminal investigation in Switzerland

By kenyan

According to the AP news agency, Sepp Blatter is under criminal investigation in Switzerland over a $1 million loan made in 2010 by FIFA when he was still its boss.

New legal troubles for Sepp Blatter. Depending on AP news agency, the former FIFA boss is under criminal investigation in Switzerland on suspicion of mismanagement over a payment of one million dollars (about 890,000 euros).

Blatter has been informed by Swiss federal prosecutors that he is facing charges over a 2010 FIFA loan to the Trinidad and Tobago Federation. The 84-year-old former Swiss leader has always denied involvement in the financial scandals that have tarnished FIFA’s image for several years.

Valcke also targeted

Earlier this month, an investigation into the awarding of a television rights contract in 2005 was closed by the Swiss courts. Blatter, who was in charge of the international federation from 1998 to 2015 and is currently suspended until 2021 from all football-related activities, was suspected of having signed a “contract against FIFA” with the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) then led by Trinidadian Jack Warner. He has since been disbarred for life by the International Federation and has been indicted for corruption by the US justice system.

Regarding the new criminal investigation in Switzerland, it was confirmed to the newspaper The World Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Swiss Confederation (MPC). France’s Jerome Valcke, former FIFA secretary general, and Germany’s Markus Kattner, the body’s former chief financial officer, are also targeted. They are suspected of “unfair management.” Sepp Blatter told Le Monde that he had “taken notice of this reproach and totally refutes its content”.

