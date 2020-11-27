FIFA-The Best: Marcelo Bielsa is honored by his nomination

On Wednesday, FIFA revealed the names of the five coaches nominated to receive The Best Coach of the Year 2020 award. Among them were obviously Zinedine Zidane (Spanish champion with Real Madrid), Jürgen Klopp (champion of the year 2020). ‘England with Liverpool), Hans-Dieter Flick (quadrupled with Bayern Munich) or Julen Lopetegui (winner of the Europa League with Sevilla FC). But a surprise guest has slipped into the list of nominees. This is Marcelo Bielsa. El Loco spoke on Leeds TV on Thursday on this nomination.

And the Argentine manager said he was flattered to share the poster with all these great European coaches. “Being nominated is always a distinction in itself. I appreciate this gesture, but each time a coach is put forward, you have to remember that the players are involved, because the coach is only an appendix, an extension of the group. We must also salute all the technical staff who allow the construction of the team, it is not only the responsibility of the one who is in charge. I also think that it is the club of Leeds who benefit from the recognition through this nomination, ” thus entrusted Bielsa. It remains to be seen whether the former OM coach will be crowned …

, he first slipped. . “