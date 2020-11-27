Home Sports football FIFA-The Best: Marcelo Bielsa is honored by his nomination
Sportsfootball

FIFA-The Best: Marcelo Bielsa is honored by his nomination

By kenyan

On Wednesday, FIFA revealed the names of the five coaches nominated to receive The Best Coach of the Year 2020 award. Among them were obviously Zinedine Zidane (Spanish champion with Real Madrid), Jürgen Klopp (champion of the year 2020). ‘England with Liverpool), Hans-Dieter Flick (quadrupled with Bayern Munich) or Julen Lopetegui (winner of the Europa League with Sevilla FC). But a surprise guest has slipped into the list of nominees. This is Marcelo Bielsa. El Loco spoke on Leeds TV on Thursday on this nomination.

And the Argentine manager said he was flattered to share the poster with all these great European coaches. “Being nominated is always a distinction in itself. I appreciate this gesture, but each time a coach is put forward, you have to remember that the players are involved, because the coach is only an appendix, an extension of the group. We must also salute all the technical staff who allow the construction of the team, it is not only the responsibility of the one who is in charge. I also think that it is the club of Leeds who benefit from the recognition through this nomination, ” thus entrusted Bielsa. It remains to be seen whether the former OM coach will be crowned …

, he first slipped. . “

Related news

Gimnasia’s boss resigns after Maradona’s death

football kenyan -
Appointed coach of Gimnasia La Plata in Buenos Aires, in 2019, Diego Armando Maradona had for some time temporarily left his place on the...
Read more

PSG: Mauro Icardi close to a return against Bordeaux

football kenyan -
Since October 2, 2020 and the match against Angers SCO in the league (6-1), Mauro Icardi has not played a single minute, the fault...
Read more

Chelsea: 2,000 supporters allowed at Stamford Bridge from next week

football kenyan -
With the Covid-19 pandemic affecting the entire planet for many months, supporters are no longer allowed in stadiums in most countries. But...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Wiper leader opposes BBI a day after signing at Uhuru’s event

News Connie Mukenyi -
Farah Maalim, Wiper Deputy Party leader, caused a storm on Thursday the 26th of November 2020 after he went on a rant bashing the...
Read more

No food in funerals and weddings – Weddings and churches hit...

News Connie Mukenyi -
Guests at funerals and weddings will now not be served food after the Inter-faith Council for Covid-19 issued new guidelines in combating the virus...
Read more

Raila responds to claims of Uhuru’s betrayal

News Connie Mukenyi -
The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga poured cold water on allegations that president Uhuru Kenyatta had stabbed him in the back by...
Read more

Namuheshimu Zari sana na namushukuru Mwenyezi Mungu kwa kuweza kuzaa na...

News Alfred Kiura -
Award-winning Bongo Flava mega star Diamond Platnumz has praised one of his baby mamas Zari Hassan stating that he is privileged to have sire...
Read more

Mombasa investors transform boats into floating restaurants

Business Stanley Kasee -
Investors in Mombasa County have turned old dhows into floating restaurants to give local and foreign tourists a new hospitality industry experience. Most of the...
Read more

This is your last warning; don’t use my name for cheap...

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Award-winning comedian Eric Omondi has hit out at Kenya Film Classification Board Chairman Ezekiel Mutua after he slammed him stating that the former Churchill...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke