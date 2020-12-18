FIFA-The Best: Neymar deplores the absence of Parisians in the eleven-type

Already last week, Neymar, supported by his relatives, said he did not understand his absence among the finalists for the title of best player. A week later, his annoyance returned. At the end of the The Best trophies ceremony, awarded by FIFA on Thursday evening, the Brazilian international was once again offended by the absence of Paris Saint-Germain players in the eleven-type while the club of the capital managed to reach the Champions League final last summer.

“PSG plays another sport”, Neymar joked through a message on Instagram. And his evening certainly did not get better when he learned of his 9th place in the standings with only 16 points.