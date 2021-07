Toma Basic, which arrived in the summer of 2018, is still moving further away from the Girondins de Bordeaux. According to our information, Naples and Lazio are neck and neck on this issue.

The Croatian international midfielder (2 capes) has already come to an understanding with the two Serie A teams, despite the denial of his entourage. The operation should be completed within the week. The club with the scapular could recover nearly 12 M € bonus included.