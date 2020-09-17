Home Sports football Financial details of Gareth Bale's announced return to Tottenham
Sportsfootball

Financial details of Gareth Bale’s announced return to Tottenham

By kenyan

Gareth Bale’s return to Spurs is on track. It is even almost complete for some English media. And here’s how much Tottenham should pay.

This time, there is no more room for doubt. Cold with Zinedine Zidane but decided not to sit down on his juicy merengue contract (€ 15 million per season), Gareth Bale (31) has often preferred to remain seated on the bench or in the stand rather than join a capable courtier. to offer him better playing time, but a lower salary. Today, things have changed and the Welshman wants to become a full holder again.

In recent days, therefore, the news has caused a lot of talk in Spain: Bale is ready to pack up and if possible in the form of a loan. A change of mind very quickly accepted by Casa Blanca. Eager to reduce their payroll, Madrid’s leaders saw an opportunity to get rid of part of the XXL emoluments of the British. As soon as the announcement was made, Manchester United and Tottenham rushed to contact the Bale clan.

A paying loan?

And it is ultimately the Spurs who will win the bet. Yesterday, the player’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, was no longer a mystery on the subject. “There is still some way to go on some points, but Gareth has never been so close to leaving Real Madrid in the past seven years. The operation is complicated, but there is reason to believe that an agreement will be reached and that things could evolve very quickly if the discussions continue to go well. “

After seven years in Spain, Gareth Bale therefore wanted to return to his former club. And this morning, the English media all confirm that the operation is almost complete. The Daily Mail claims that Bale ” is back “ and that the officialization of the deal is imminent. The tabloid also confirms that Spurs and Merengues will share the player’s annual salary equally. Finally, same story on the side of Skysports, even if the media adds that Tottenham would pay around € 22m in this operation. Knowing that half of Bale’s salary is € 7.5m, this would mean that the loan would cost Londoners € 14.5m. To confirm.

Related news

football

Barça: Ronald Koeman does not know about Luis Suarez

kenyan -
Absent during the first pre-season friendly match with FC Barcelona against Gimnastic de Tarragona (D3) last Saturday, Luis Suarez would have since that day,...
Read more
football

Ronald Koeman tried to sign Romelu Lukaku

kenyan -
A time announced starting from the side of Juventus, we learned that Luis Suarez, who had been designated as undesirable lately, would have finally...
Read more
football

Transfer market Tottenham: the imminent return of Gareth Bale is already a victim

kenyan -
Unless the situation changes, the Spurs will soon welcome Gareth Bale. An arrival which has the consequence of having made the future of...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,775FansLike
3,539FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

PSG-OM Streaming: how to watch the match live

football kenyan -
Tonight, it's the big night ! One of the unmissable matches in Ligue 1 Uber Eats. PSG face OM this Sunday...
Read more

Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane fell under the spell of the nugget...

football kenyan -
If the Casa Blanca has sent a lot of its young people to the four corners of Spain or elsewhere in Europe, it intends...
Read more

Neymar-Alvaro incident: the strong message from Daniel Alves to Neymar

football kenyan -
Even if the accusation of racism against Alvaro Gonzalez has not been proven, messages of support follow one another for Neymar. This...
Read more

Atlético Madrid reportedly had Edinson Cavani on the phone

football kenyan -
Since his departure from Paris Saint-Germain this winter, Edinson Cavani has been announced to the four corners of Europe. From Benfica to Atlético...
Read more

Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus start with a big win

football kenyan -
For his first match at the head of Juventus, Andrea Pirlo started off very well against Novara who plays in Serie C. Presenting in...
Read more

PSG: the historically low statistics at the start of the season

football kenyan -
A Champions League final lost against Bayern Munich, then a return to Ligue 1 against Lens and OM. Although at different levels...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke