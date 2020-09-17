Financial details of Gareth Bale’s announced return to Tottenham

Gareth Bale’s return to Spurs is on track. It is even almost complete for some English media. And here’s how much Tottenham should pay.

This time, there is no more room for doubt. Cold with Zinedine Zidane but decided not to sit down on his juicy merengue contract (€ 15 million per season), Gareth Bale (31) has often preferred to remain seated on the bench or in the stand rather than join a capable courtier. to offer him better playing time, but a lower salary. Today, things have changed and the Welshman wants to become a full holder again.

In recent days, therefore, the news has caused a lot of talk in Spain: Bale is ready to pack up and if possible in the form of a loan. A change of mind very quickly accepted by Casa Blanca. Eager to reduce their payroll, Madrid’s leaders saw an opportunity to get rid of part of the XXL emoluments of the British. As soon as the announcement was made, Manchester United and Tottenham rushed to contact the Bale clan.

A paying loan?

And it is ultimately the Spurs who will win the bet. Yesterday, the player’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, was no longer a mystery on the subject. “There is still some way to go on some points, but Gareth has never been so close to leaving Real Madrid in the past seven years. The operation is complicated, but there is reason to believe that an agreement will be reached and that things could evolve very quickly if the discussions continue to go well. “

After seven years in Spain, Gareth Bale therefore wanted to return to his former club. And this morning, the English media all confirm that the operation is almost complete. The Daily Mail claims that Bale ” is back “ and that the officialization of the deal is imminent. The tabloid also confirms that Spurs and Merengues will share the player’s annual salary equally. Finally, same story on the side of Skysports, even if the media adds that Tottenham would pay around € 22m in this operation. Knowing that half of Bale’s salary is € 7.5m, this would mean that the loan would cost Londoners € 14.5m. To confirm.