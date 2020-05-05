Financial Fair Play doesn’t let go of Olympique de Marseille

This morning, the president of Olympique de Marseille was reassuring. If Olympique de Marseille will be sanctioned with an exclusion from European competition for its management by financial fair play, it will not be this season, but the next. Second in Ligue 1 following the stoppage of the championship, the Phoenician club has qualified for the next edition of the Champions League. If in the short term, the situation seems tenable, UEFA has not abandoned the Phoenician club.

As revealed by The Team, UEFA said that “the break-even results reported in fiscal year 2020 should be neutralised,” but not the previous two. In the years 2018 and 2019, Olympique de Marseille experienced losses of 78.5 million euros and 91 million euros. Having failed to meet its commitments to reduce its deficit to 30 million euros, Olympique de Marseille was referred to the harsh judgment chamber. The deadline should have been June 30, but the process has accelerated and is expected to be answered in June.