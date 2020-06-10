Home Sports News football Financial fair play: Manchester City to hear CAS verdict in July
Sports Newsfootball

Financial fair play: Manchester City to hear CAS verdict in July

By kenyan

It is during the first half of July that the Court of Arbitration for Sport will confirm whether or not Manchester City will be excluded from the European Cups for two years.

The verdict is getting closer for the Skyblues. Manchester City will know in “the first half of July” whether or not the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) confirms its exclusion for two years from the European Cups. “The decision is expected to be made in the first half of July 2020. The exact date will be communicated in advance,” casS said in a statement.

Fear of heavy economic losses for City

The institution studied for three days, via videoconference, the appeal of the English club which challenges its exclusion from the European Cups by UEFA for non-compliance with financial fair play. The European body has also fined City 30 million euros, accusing it of overstating its advertising revenues for the period 2012-2016.

“At the end of the hearings, both sides expressed their satisfaction with the conduct of the proceedings,” the CAS said. The financial losses incurred by an absence from the European scene would well exceed 100 million euros per year and would not be without consequences for the English club’s lifestyle, especially since the Champions League serves as a showcase for the Emirati owners of City.

In the absence of C1, players could also ask to leave. “Once we know more, I’ll let you know. Two years without playing Europe would be a long time. A year, I can consider it,” Kevin De Bruyne once warned in an interview at the beginning of May Het Laatste Nieuws.

The current campaign not concerned

The sanction, if confirmed, would not prevent Pep Guardiola’s men from continuing their Champions League run for the 2019-2020 season, as they dominated Real Madrid in the round of 16 (2-1). If casis rules in its favour, City could play in the Champions League next season. The club, second in the Premier League, is in a very good position to clinch qualification on the pitch, 12 points ahead of the fifth and first club not qualified in C1.

Another European great, AC Milan was ruled out of European competitions for the 2019-2020 season after breaking the rules of financial fair play, a decision confirmed in June 2019 by the CAS.

