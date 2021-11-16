Finland – France: Mattéo Guendouzi and his first selection

Summoned to the French team by Didier Deschamps since September, Mattéo Guendouzi had to take his trouble patiently before wearing the tricolor jersey. Finally, the year 2021 ended very well for the Olympique de Marseille midfielder who was able to play for a few minutes on Tuesday evening during the match against Finland (2-0, 2022 World Cup qualifiers). And inevitably, at the microphone of The team channel, the 22-year-old smiled: “Pride, great pride, because it’s a kid’s dream that has just come true today. Since I was very young, it has been the Holy Grail to be in the France team and it was a goal that was in my head. Today, I managed to play my first minutes and I hope they will be the first of a long series. I will continue to work for this. Tonight, it’s a great pride, I thank all the people who have pushed me since I started football. But also the team, the coach, all the staff who gave me this chance tonight. “

Relaunched on the subject, the player loaned to OM by Arsenal remained on his cloud: “I was keen to play, it’s been a lot of gatherings now that I’ve been in the France team. The first few minutes are always a special moment, a huge source of pride and it’s been a job for a long time. But like I said, this is only the beginning and I hope to play a number of matches with the team. ” Bodes well for the future as in about a year, the Blues of Didier Deschamps will put their title on the line at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and places will be expensive in the group.