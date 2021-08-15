Fiorentina: Pol Lirola is getting closer to OM

With the departure of Hiroki Sakai at the start of the transfer window, Olympique de Marseille now has no professional right-back. Last season Pol Lirola was there but after his loan, the Spanish defender returned to Fiorentina. But this is not new, the Marseille club wants to recruit him definitively during this 2021 summer transfer window and has been negotiating with the Viola for weeks. And according to the latest information from Provence, Olympique de Marseille touches the goal in this case.

The local daily says an agreement is very close but some details are still to be settled, such as the payment of 12 million euros. OM want to spread this payment when the Italian club wants everything at once … For his part, Pol Lirola is in Marseille this weekend for personal reasons, and will return to Italy to resume training with his team this Monday. Unless Pablo Longoria and his teams finalize the transfer before.