Fiorentina president strongly criticizes Vlahovic

This is the major transfer of this winter transfer window: Dusan Vlahovic, after a long soap opera, did not join Arsenal but Juventus Turin against a check for €75 million. A huge sum for a player who was coming to the end of his contract in June 2023 in Florence. A lease that Rocco Commisso, the president of Fiorentina, tried to extend, but the Italian leader found himself faced with far too high demands, as relates AS. “Dusan was licking the tifosi, I tried to finalize his renewal at the end of November, but his agents were dishonest and liars. There was a good meeting. We had to meet to sign and they said that the 4/5 million net contract was no longer enough. They were asking 8 million per season and a 10% commission on the future sale.

Aware that the risk of losing his golden egg hen for free was getting closer, Commisso had sent his representatives to England to finalize a transfer, however not everything went as planned: “After that, my managers went to England to negotiate with several Premier League teams, but they always said no (the agents). They already had an agreement with Juve, maybe also as a free agent. For him, players joining clubs free of any contract, and bringing nothing to their club, are more and more numerous: “their goal was to leave for free and ruin Fiorentina, which happens more and more in football, like with Mbappé, Insigne, Donnarumma, Kessié, Dybala… They wanted to get rich on the back of Commisso and Fiorentina.”