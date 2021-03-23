Fiorentina: the moving farewell letter of Cesare Prandelli

Cesare Prandelli caught everyone by surprise by stepping down as Fiorentina coach. He explains it in a long letter filled with emotion.

This season, Cesare Prandelli (63), the former Italy coach had decided to find one of his loves by returning to Fiorentina. But this season does not go as planned since the Florence team are currently 14th in Serie A. Prandelli no longer seemed to find the necessary springs to get his players out of the water. Thus, this Tuesday at the beginning of the afternoon, he took everyone short by presenting his resignation.

” This is the second time that I have left Fiorentina. The first was not my decision, this one was. I can’t seem to be who I am right now. I undertook this experience with joy and love, also motivated by the enthusiasm of the new owner. It was probably the excess love for the city that blinded me when the first signs of distress appeared. Something was wrong with me. My decision is dictated by the enormous responsibilities I have with the players and the club “, He begins by explaining in a long letter addressed to the supporters of the Florentines.

” I am aware that my coaching career can end here “

But he does not stop there and turns his story on another register, that of emotion: ” I have ultimate respect for the supporters of Fiorentina. I do not want to condition the performance of the team. A shadow has grown in me lately. She even changed the way I look at things. I have the feeling of not succeeding in being 100% “. He is a touched man we are dealing with and he continues by diving further into the abyss.

” I decided to withdraw for the good of all. I would like to thank Commisso (Rocco Commisso, owner of the Fio, editor’s note), but above all Florence who will know how to react I am sure. I am aware that my coaching career can end here, but I have and don’t want to have any regrets. Probably this world of which I have been a part all my life no longer recognizes me. It goes faster than I imagined. I believe the time has come to stop and find who I really am », He concludes. A classy outing for Cesare Prandelli, who should therefore leave the world of football.