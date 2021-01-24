First trophy for Hernan Crespo as a coach

On the night of Saturday to Sunday, the Argentinian club Defensa y Justicia won the first continental trophy in its history, winning against another Argentinian club, Lanús, in the final of the Copa Sudamericana with the score of 3 goals to 0.

The coach of this team is none other than Hernan Crespo, the former Argentinian scorer, passed by Inter, Chelsea, winner of the Champions League with AC Milan in 2005, at the same time won the first trophy. of his young coaching career. At the club for almost a year to the day, he enters even more in the history of Argentine football.