Five dates and three points of difference between four candidates: what is left for Atlético, Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Seville

Diego Simeone’s team is the only leader of the tournament, but is closely pursued by three clubs that seek to snatch the lead

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla), Lionel Messi (Barcelona) and Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid)

Far was that moment in which the Atlético de Madrid he had a 10-point lead at the top of the table, even with some games to go. Now, The Spanish League It has become exciting to the point that there are four teams separated by three points with five days remaining: the team of Diego Simeone, leader of the contest, is persecuted by Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Seville.

The Aleti He is not going through his best moment and in his last presentation he lost 2 to 1 against him Athletic Bilbao. In addition, the injury that marginalized Luis Suárez from the last matches has generated a headache for the coach who had to face several commitments without his top gunner. Despite this, the stumbling blocks of his pursuers allow him to continue leading the tournament and be the leader with 73 points.

The Barcelona, which accumulates 71 units, today wasted the great opportunity to snatch the tip from the Mattress. The set of Ronald Koeman lost 2 to 1 at home to him grenade, a club that had never even taken a draw from Camp Nou, and remains as an escort in the same line as the Real Madrid. Although on May 8, by date 35, he will have a unique opportunity when he receives at his stadium Aleti with the sole objective of winning.

Ronald Koeman seeks to bring joy to Lionel Messi

In this race to win the title, the team of Zinedinde Zidane, which has 71 points, suffers a clear disadvantage, not only because he does not depend on himself, but he is also the only candidate who still has European commitments: he is in the semifinals of the Champions League and must be measured next week before him Chelsea, later from 1 to 1 in the first leg.

Fourth in the table appears the Seville, who has quietly gotten into the fight thanks to the stumbling blocks of his rivals. Is that the team of Julen lopetegui they have won 7 of their last eight games, the remainder tied, and now have 70 points, three less than Atlético. To give context to his performance, the Andalusian cast was the only one who added three in his last presentation, but his future seems to be linked to what happens on May 9, when he visits the Real Madrid at the Alfredo Di Stefano.

Diego Simeone seeks to win his second league as coach of Atlético de Madrid (EFE)



What is left for each of the contenders for the title:

ATLÉTICO DE MADRID – 73 POINTS

(V) Elche

(V) Barcelona

(L) Real Sociedad

(L) Osasuna

(V) Valladolid

REAL MADRID – 71 POINTS

(L) Osasuna

(L) Seville

(V) Granada

(V) Athletic Bilbao

(L) Villarreal

FC BARCELONA – 71 POINTS

(V) Valencia

(L) Atlético de Madrid

(V) Lift

(L) Celta de Vigo

(V) Eibar

SEVILLE – 70

Athletic Bilbao (L)

Real Madrid (V)

Valencia (L)

Villarreal (V)

Alaves (L)