Flamengo: Fabricio Yan, the teenager who was worth 48 M €

He is only 16 and, already, Fabricio Yan has just initialed the first professional contract of his career, with Flamengo, a club in which he has been playing since he was 13. The attacking midfielder is now linked with Mengão until December 2023.

Its release clause is already making you dizzy, since it was set at € 48 million by the carioca team according to O Globoesporte. A sum reminiscent of the previous Vinicius Jr and Reinier, respectively sold 45 and 35 M € to Real Madrid. And if the Brazilians have announced this price, it is because, in recent months, his name has been mentioned in the radar of three major European clubs: AC Milan, Manchester United and Paris SG.

Obrigado Deus por tudo que vem acontecendo na minha vida, hoje pude assinar meu primeiro Contrato profissional com o @Flamengo! Realização de um sonho e vou em busca de mais. 🙌🏽😭🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/AJVEtgnjsj – Fabricio Yan (@ Fabricioyann10) December 2, 2020