Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Florian Tardieu in the sights of Espanyol Barcelona

Date:

A few hours before the end of the winter transfer window, things are accelerating on the football planet. Determined to take advantage of market opportunities, clubs are multiplying leads. With this in mind, it is an ESTAC midfielder who is the subject of interest today.

Indeed, according to our information close to the Spanish board, Espanyol Barcelona wishes to position itself on Florian Tardieu (29 years old) and thus hopes to enlist him at the end of January. Established 14 times since the start of the season, the former Sochalien is nonetheless an important element of the Trojan system, now coached by Bruno Irles. It therefore remains to know the position of the player and the Aube club in the face of this interest from the current thirteenth in La Liga. To be continued…

Previous articleOKA will form coalition with like minded parties

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Florian Tardieu in the sights of Espanyol Barcelona

kenyan -
A few hours before the end of the...

OKA will form coalition with like minded parties

kenyan -
Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has said the...

Wolverhampton lends Adama Traoré to FC Barcelona!

kenyan -
Announced leaving for Tottenham, Adama Traoré finally decided to...

Raphael Tuju: Jubilee and ODM parties to conduct joint party primaries

kenyan -
Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju with other elected...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Florian Tardieu in the sights of Espanyol Barcelona

football 0
A few hours before the end of the...

OKA will form coalition with like minded parties

News 0
Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has said the...

Wolverhampton lends Adama Traoré to FC Barcelona!

football 0
Announced leaving for Tottenham, Adama Traoré finally decided to...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.