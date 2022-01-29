Florian Tardieu in the sights of Espanyol Barcelona

A few hours before the end of the winter transfer window, things are accelerating on the football planet. Determined to take advantage of market opportunities, clubs are multiplying leads. With this in mind, it is an ESTAC midfielder who is the subject of interest today.

Indeed, according to our information close to the Spanish board, Espanyol Barcelona wishes to position itself on Florian Tardieu (29 years old) and thus hopes to enlist him at the end of January. Established 14 times since the start of the season, the former Sochalien is nonetheless an important element of the Trojan system, now coached by Bruno Irles. It therefore remains to know the position of the player and the Aube club in the face of this interest from the current thirteenth in La Liga. To be continued…