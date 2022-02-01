Former Chelsea manager Avram Grant accused of sexual harassment

Chelsea coach between 2007 and 2008 where he was a Champions League finalist, Avram Grant (67) is the coach of NorthEast United in India. Former Ghana coach or coach of Portsmouth and West Ham, the Israeli technician is entering the last phase of his career. Nevertheless, these last days are quite rhythmic for him since he is accused of sexual harassment by several women after a television investigation broadcast on Exposurethe issuance of Channel 12 in Israel. Several women have thus explained that he had used his position to force them into sexual relations. One of the complainants, aged 22 at the time of the events, explained this in comments reported by The Times of Israel : “He said to me, ‘Make yourself comfortable, take off your clothes.’ I thought he was joking. I was sitting away from him, on the edge of the couch. He asked me to come closer and tried to hug me, really grabbed me and didn’t let go.”

“I felt uncomfortable, he put his hand on my thigh and I remember immediately moving his hand. After a few seconds of talking, he grabbed me by the neck, as if he was choking me, turned his head towards him and tried to force kiss me. I didn’t have the courage to tell him no. Grant then tried again and took her hand and placed it on her crotch.” she continued. A chilling testimony… Avram Grant did not deny the charges he faces but said any damage was unintentional. “In my life, both personally and professionally, I have always sought, beyond any success or achievement, to remain a human being and to respect every woman or every man, whoever that may be. I am a sociable person, a man of friendships. And over the years, I’ve had relationships with women. In all of these relationships, I tried very hard to treat them with respect and friendship and never intended to behave unfairly or harm a woman in any way. Anyone who felt uncomfortable or hurt by me, I regret and apologize from the bottom of my heart.” he explained. It remains to know the consequences now for these facts dating from 2020.