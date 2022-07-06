Former nugget Alen Halilovic returns to Croatia

He’s only 26 but it feels like he’s already had nine lives as a cat. Long heralded as the future nugget of Croatian football, Alen Halilović (26) did not have the expected career. Trained at Dinamo Zagreb then left for FC Barcelona, ​​​​the one who has 10 caps with the selection recently passed through Heerenveen and Birmingham.

After a year freelancing in Reading for a fairly meager record (14 matches, 1 goal and 2 offerings) where his good debut was masked by physical glitches, the native of Dubrovnik decided to return to the country. He has just joined the Rijeka club for next season. “Alen Halilović is a new player for HNK Rijeka. Halilović underwent a medical on Wednesday morning and signed the contract afterwards. Last season, Halilović wore the Reading jersey, and in his career he was a member of giants such as Barcelona and Milan. can we read in a press release.