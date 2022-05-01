Four English clubs in the race for Paulo Dybala

According to ESPN, four Premier League teams have reportedly contacted Juventus striker Paulo Dybala’s agent to sign the Argentinian, whose contract in Turin expires in June, this summer. Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle are all said to be interested in the 28-year-old who is likely to leave Juventus free in the next transfer window. This season, the Turin centre-forward has played 34 matches, scored 14 goals and provided six assists.

The Gunners are still looking for a new striker since Aubameyang left for Barcelona this winter, while Newcastle are still looking for their first big name to sign since being bought by Saudi Arabian funds. For their part, the Red Devils would bet again on Dybala, whom they had already tried to recruit in 2019, especially since the profile of the Argentinian international would also appeal to the future Mancunian coach, Erik ten Hag. Tottenham were also interested in the juventino a few seasons ago and would like to recruit Joya this summer, he who knows perfectly Fabio Paratici, the Spurs football director, who is a former Juventus player.