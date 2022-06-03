France-Denmark: match notes

For the start of the League of Nations, the France team lost at home to Denmark (1-2). Here are the match notes.

The marathon is on, and in the worst possible way. For the first of its four Nations League matches scheduled in 10 days by UEFA, the France team lost to Denmark (1-2) by a titular Christian Eriksen and a Cornelius in mode supersub. Positioned in their now usual 3-5-2, with the Benzema-Mbappé trio supported by Griezmann, the Blues certainly gained strength at the Stade de France against a well-grouped and very disciplined low block, but above all fell on a bone , determined to spoil the game in Saint-Denis. Apart from a little scare at the start of the match, when Mæhle almost took advantage of the passivity of Varane then Koundé to resume a service from Dolberg before seeing his shot crash into the outside of the post of Lloris (4th), the Danes did not never really knew how to destabilize France. On the other hand, the Habs also struggled to take down the Danish Dynamite in the first period. Only Grizi (9th) and Mbappé (31st), by far, warmed Schmeichel’s gloves, even if a goal was narrowly denied to KB9 for an offside position (13th). Events took a different turn when Mbappé, hit in the knee, had to give way to Nkunku at the break. A change that was important, because the Leipzig player turned into a decisive passer for the opener for Benzema, author of a solo number of which he alone has the secret (1-0, 51st).

And this just after the Real Madrid striker, who now totals 37 goals in selection, fails just in front of Schmeichel (48th). It was time for the supporters to celebrate and the band coached by Guy Stéphan in the absence of Didier Deschamps seemed to control the match. But Varane, also injured, was replaced by Saliba (61st). Moment chosen by Denmark to return to the game. Covered by Théo Hernandez, and left behind his brother Lucas on a perfect serve from Højbjerg, the former Bordelais Cornelius threw a big chill at the Stade de France by deceiving the vigilance of Lloris (1-1, 68th). In the process, the captain of the Blues repelled a missile from Olsen to prevent the visitors from going ahead in the score (71st). If the France team pushed to launch its Nations League campaign as well as possible, neither Kanté, with a superb curled up on the post (81st), nor Nkunku (83rd), managed to make the difference. Worse still, despite a reflex save from Lloris in front of Eriksen (86th), the Blues ended up cracking on a final counter led by Cornelius, once again covered by the left side of AC Milan, and author of a strike overpowering under the bar of the Tottenham goalkeeper (1-2, 88th). May the reigning world champions, who are seeing their series of 7 rank successes come to an end, be reassured: they will have the opportunity to redeem themselves on Monday (8:45 p.m.), in Split, where they will challenge Croatia, their victim of 2018 also beaten by Austria in this group A.

man of the match: Hojbjerg (7): unlike his partner, the Tottenham midfielder performed well. Often a winner on contact, he also brought the link between attack and defense thanks to a good quality of pass, short and long, as evidenced by his very fine decisive pass deposited on the right foot of Cornelius over the tricolor defense. A match of very high quality in the midfield and which clearly contributed to the victory of his team.

France

Lloris (5): the Tottenham goalkeeper had not had to shine until Cornelius’ goal where he can’t do much (69th). Subsequently, he was asked and responded with a good save (70th) on a strike from Olsen and he saved his team on Eriksen’s strike at the very end of the match (86th). On Cornelius’ second goal, he is not beyond reproach (90th). And he still showed feverishness in his kicking game. As per usual.

Kounde (3.5): in this hybrid role of central defender – right side, Jules Koundé had some difficulties. With a very attacking Kingsley Coman, he was logically often left to his own devices and therefore had to defend one on one. Which didn’t work for him. He was very exposed and sometimes he left too many spaces for his opponents. Not a great game from him this Friday.

Varana (4): as often this season, Raphael Varane did not seem at his best this Friday evening. Physically, he doesn’t look as impressive as he did a few years ago. And this is felt in certain duels or in his races where he often has trouble getting the best of his opponents. He left on injury at the hour of play. Replaced by Saliba. The Marseillais had a hard time really entering his match. And he is at fault on Cornelius’ second goal.

L. Hernandez (4.5): the Bayern Munich defender had a decent match, but without shining. He covered the calls of the Danish attackers well, especially on the counter-attacks and when his brother went very high on his lane. But on the attacks placed, he had problems with placement which offered opportunities to the opposing team. His marking on Cornelius’ goal leaves something to be desired, but he made valuable interventions.

Coman (5.5): in this famous piston role, the Bayern Munich striker had two periods in this match. In the first act, we felt he was a little lacking in rhythm and he left a lot of space behind his back. The Danish opportunities have also come from his side. But he passed the second in the second half and he showed what he was capable of. Impactful offensively, he is the source of almost all the dangerous occasions of his team.

Kante (6): the Chelsea midfielder was very interesting with the ball in this match. In the midfield duo, he was often the launching pad for French actions and did not hesitate to carry the ball to break the opposing lines. He could even have scored a nice goal, but his shot smashed Schmeichel’s upright (82).

Chuameni (6.5): his future does not seem to trouble him. Holder in the midfield of the Blues this Friday, Aurelien Tchouameni once again walked around without too many problems against Denmark. Precious with the ball, essential in his defensive withdrawal, imperial in duels, the Monegasque midfielder delivered a very good performance which confirms that it is difficult to see him out of this eleven now.

T. Hernandez (3.5): the Italian Champion with AC Milan did not deliver his best match in the left lane. We saw him much less offensively and he showed a certain defensive feverishness, especially in his placement. It was on a misalignment on his part that Denmark equalized in the last twenty minutes. And it is still him who is badly inspired on the second goal of Cornelius.

Griezmann (3.5): the Atlético de Madrid striker did not shine in his supporting role for the attackers. Lacking in confidence this season, Griezmann doesn’t seem so creative with the ball anymore and can’t really create a link between midfield and attack. He touched a lot of the ball without improving them. In the continuity of his last performances.

Benzema (6.5) : freshly five-time European Champion with Real Madrid, KB9 started at the Stade de France, just a few days after his victory in the final. He quickly distinguished himself in this meeting with this shot narrowly blocked (13th) then his goal disallowed for a slight offside position. Announcing a good match for him. And this was confirmed later with his wonderful goal which he has the secret on returning from the locker room (52nd). A good game from him.

Mbappe (3.5) : the Bondynois had a rather complicated evening since he left on injury at half-time. Before that, he hadn’t seemed that inspired and hadn’t been able to make any big differences. Very little found on the front of the attack, he often asked for the ball in the feet and did not offer in depth. Not the best way to put yourself in good conditions. Replaced by Nkunku (6). The former PSG has been very good and very interesting in his association with Benzema. It was also on a nice deviation that he offered the goal to Benzema. He scored points tonight.

Denmark:

Scheimchel (6.5): the 35-year-old Leicester goalkeeper was playing a rather serious game. Making several saves including one six meters on the recovery of Benzema (46th), he was however beaten by the Madrid after his good sequence in the box (51st).

Vestergaard (6): decent game from the great Danish defender. Often at the reception of French centers, he allowed his team to resist until the beautiful sequence of Benzema. Replaced by Kristensen (60th), who passed on the right side.

Nelson (6): often opposed to Kingsley Coman, the Galatasaray player made a good first intervention in front of the Munich player (18th) and a second which could however have been whistled (22nd). Serious game defensively.

Anderson (7): back in France, the former player of Olympique Lyonnais made a meeting rather applied. Winning most of his duels, he did not hesitate to tackle properly to recover the leather. Rather precise in the transmissions also.

Mahle (6): after having achieved a good Euro last summer, the piston of Atalanta once again achieved a serious performance in the Danish jersey. Applied defensively and trying to offer offensively by accelerating in the opposing camp, he could even have opened the scoring quickly but he found the post of Lloris (3rd).

Delaney (4): the defensive midfielder did not achieve the best performance of his career. Often beaten in the midfield by Kanté and Tchouaméni, he lost many balls (16) and won few duels, as during the goal of Benzema (52nd). Replaced by Jensen (85th).

Hojbjerg (7): see below

Wass (5): the Atlético de Madrid player since this winter has played a decent hour. Rather in place defensively in his lane, he was however less successful in his crosses (0/3). Replaced by Damsgaard (60th)

Eriksen (4.5): less in legs than usual, the midfielder of Brentford could not dictate the tempo of his team, being often beaten in duels and uninspired in his dribbling or in his crosses. Proof that he was not in his match, he could not beat Lloris at close range (86th).

Dolberg (3.5): the Nice striker had very few opportunities to get underfoot. Touching only 20 balls, he also got only one strike, which he did not fit. Replaced by Cornelius (60th) , who equalized a few minutes after entering the game on a very good ball from Hojbjerg (68th), before giving the victory to the Danes with a powerful strike following a very good job (89th). The man of the match. And by far.

Olsen (6.5): the young attacking midfielder from Club Brugge produced an interesting performance against the French. Trying to eliminate by his speed or his quality of pass as during his good work in the area on the post of Maehle (3rd), he could even have given the advantage to his team on this beautiful strike stopped by Lloris (71st ). Replaced by Braithwaite (85th).