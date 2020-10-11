Home Sports football France-Portugal: Paul Pogba was not enough
France-Portugal: Paul Pogba was not enough

By kenyan

Holder in Blue for the first time in over a year, Paul Pogba tried to shake up a closed France-Portugal (0-0, 3rd day of the Nations League).

We had to go back to June 11, 2019, in Andorra, to find traces of Paul Pogba at the kickoff of a match for the France team. His tenure against Portugal (0-0, 3rd day of the League of Nations) this Sunday was therefore necessarily an event. And at the heart of a rather dull and padlocked meeting, the Manchester United midfielder has somewhat floated.

Without specifically citing him, Didier Deschamps admitted at the end of the match that this sector of play had given him satisfaction. “I cannot dissociate them from Antoine Griezmann, but they all three (Adrien Rabiot, N’Golo Kanté and therefore Paul Pogba) were very efficient in technical accuracy, complementarity, with a little more control and availability in the 2nd period. On that side, I am very satisfied ”, he blurted out at the microphone M6.

A returning technical and charismatic leader

His captain Hugo Lloris was more talkative about the Red Devil, frankly won over by his performance. “Paul was very present, he wanted the ball, we could hear it, he gave voice, as a leader. He is well in his legs and in his head, he will continue to gain strength “, appreciated the porter of the Blues, still at the microphone of M6.

Reassuring physically, very technically present, the native of Lagny made a more than encouraging performance in the game. He even tried several times to force the decision himself in a very closed match. At a time when Antoine Griezmann is going through a zone of turbulence, finding such an interesting Paul Pogba is very good news for the Blues.

